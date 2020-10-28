Local United Way accepts grants; calls for donations

The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home. We support these areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – Education, Income, Health, and Basic Essentials.
United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community. We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources, and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. We distribute funds strategically to our 16 partner local nonprofits four times a year. All donated dollars stay in those 3 counties supporting our nonprofits and community. The pandemic has hit our nonprofits hard and they need your support to continue their missions-that strengthen and help our neighbors in this community.
United Way of Highway 55 would like to thank The Robert & Jill Coon Foundation for donating $2,600 and Caterpillar Inc. for matching the donation totaling $5,200. Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. On behalf of United Way of Highway 55, we would like to thank all our donors that allow us to carry out our missions in our community.
For more information about United Way of Highway 55 go to http://highway55unitedway.org/ or visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55UnitedWay/ to stay up to date on local news and events! Go to our website to DONATE or set up an employee deduction/give program at your work. Contact Ashley Abraham at Director@Highway55UnitedWay.org. Thank you!