Local United Way accepting applications from non-profits

by United Way of HWY 55 is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle. All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren counties are eligible to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1, 2020. Click here to find the Allocation Application Manual. Fill out and download required documents.
ABOUT UNITED WAY OF HIGHWAY 55 ALLOCATION PROGRAM
The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home. In order for everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support these areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and essentials.
United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community. We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources, and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. We distribute funds strategically to our partner local nonprofits. Nonprofits submit applications, which our allocation committee reviews every year. Through this process, we identify how organizations in our community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services. We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services. By giving to UWHWY55, you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our communities stronger, while supporting many needed missions.
For more information about United Way of Highway 55, visit the website by clicking here or visit the Facebook page by clicking here.
Complete your 2020 Census today!
If you haven’t completed your 2020 Census yet, you can do so here and it only takes minutes. Coffee County is in the top five in the state in self-response. Help push us to number one!