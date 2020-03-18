Local schools putting forward tremendous effort to feed students during closures

As students in all area school systems remain out of school amid concerns of COVID-19, Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools continue to take extraordinary steps to ensure children are fed meals on these days.
Every weekday during this closure, both systems are offering free meals for students up to age 18. Manchester City Schools are offering breakfast and lunch bags from 9 to 11 a.m. at College Street Elementary, Westwood Elementary, and both Manchester City Fire Halls. Some teachers with the school system have even been actively delivering meals to homes of children who do not have transportation.
Meanwhile, Coffee County Schools offers meals free to all children ages 18 and under from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day. These meals can be picked up at Beech grove Church of Christ from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., Goosburg Community Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., Coffee County Raider Academy, Deerfield Elementary School, East Coffee Elementary School, Hickerson Elementary School, Hillsboro Elementary School and New Union Elementary School from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Children must be present to pick up meals.(Photo bottom left, teachers deliver meals on Wednesday. Bottom right, teachers at College Street serve to-go meals to those who need them.)