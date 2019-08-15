Local schools perform well in 2019 TN report card

The Tennessee Department of Education has released its report card for 2019. TN ready scores show that more than half of the schools in Tennessee – 56 percent to be exact.- improved their growth scores from the previous year with 41 percent of all schools earning level 4 or 5.
Locally, Hillsboro Elementary, Westwood Elementary and Tullahoma High School were designated as reward schools. All three local school districts in Coffee County — Coffee County Schools, Manchester City Schools and Tullahoma City Schools — have been classified as advancing districts.