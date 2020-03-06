Local schools issue joint statement addressing coronavirus concerns

All three local schools systems- Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma- released a joint statement concerning the coronavirus and steps being taken to prevent any potential spread. That statement is as follows:
According to the Center for Disease Control, there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID
-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. It is important that we operate on a system
of facts in cases such as this and not let fear or social media drive the discussion and decision-making process.
We are making a concerted effort with our custodial staffs each day to wipe down all furniture, door knobs, and other
areas with which students and teachers come in contact. It is also important for teachers and families to discuss basic
hygiene practices with their students to prevent the spread of germs in our schools.
Below are some general helpful tips from the CDC we can utilize to help ensure personal health:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- If you are sick with flu symptoms, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is
gone except to get medical care or for other necessities.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
- Cough into the sleeve of your shirt or use tissues that are then properly disposed of after use.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory
diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the dis-
ease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of some-
one in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
Additional information can be found at this link, https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-
coronavirus/COVID-19-Facilitv- Visitor-Guidance.pdf
We will continue to closely monitor this situation.