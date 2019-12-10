Local realtors collect coats for school systems

Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, in partnership with local real estate agencies across Coffee County, partnered together to host a coat drive for Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools.
“We appreciate the Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, local real estate agencies, and members of the Coffee County community for rallying together to ensure every child in need has a warm coat this winter,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource for Coffee County Schools.
To learn more on how to help students in need or donate warm coats to schools, contact Taylor Rayfield – Coffee County Schools – rayfieldt@k12coffee.net; Leslie Brasfield – Manchester City Schools – lbrasfield@k12mcs.net; or Gina Bumbalough – Tullahoma City Schools – gina.bumbalough@tcsedu.net.