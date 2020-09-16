Local Patriot Day ceremony celebrates first responders, announces student winners

The annual Patriot Day Ceremony was held on Manchester Square Friday,
September 11th, hosted by the Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA).
Rather than single out individuals, local veterans organizations honored the
service and dedication of all local first responder departments.
The event included a commemoration honoring the victims of Sept 11th as well
as an art competition by Coffee County High School students. Students
submitted 104 entries for judging: of those, 36 were awarded First, Second
and Third Place in ten categories.
Approximately 300 attendees were present to show their gratitude to the
everyday heroes who live, work and play among us; and who work tirelessly to
protect us.
American Legion Gold Star Post 78 presented awards to Hickerson Station
Volunteer Fire Department and Manchester Police Department. The American
Legion Auxiliary awarded North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department.
DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 90 presented awards to New Union
Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol. DAV Auxiliary
awarded Summitville Volunteer Fire Department.
Marine Corps League Detachment 1128 presented awards to Coffee County EMS
and the Coffee County 911 Communications Center.
VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) All American Post 10904 presented awards to
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and
Manchester Fire Department. VFW Auxiliary awarded Coffee County Rescue
Squad.
Students were randomly assigned first responder units or military branches
and instructed to include several facts about their topic, or September 11,
2001 in general, in the artwork. All submissions were judged by school
faculty and CCVA members. Awards were determined for the top three students
in each topic. Winners are:
Army:
1. Resa Smith
2. Aaliyah Wieland
3. Sophia Burton
Navy:
1. Lindsey Smith
2. Jenna Pierce
3. Shalyn Veicht
Air Force:
1. Alex Hudson
2. Mariana Gonzalez
3. Reagan House
Marine Corps:
1. Rosy Rios
2. Keri Gault
3. Natalie Shawl
Coast Guard:
1. Tyler Imhoff
2. Leonardo Rivera
3. Kaylah Giesemann
Police:
1. Kiara Betke
2. Natividad Barrera
3. Zora Haney
Fire:
1. Zoe Mills
2. Annie Fletcher
3. Oliver Atkins
EMT:
1. Olivia Howell
2. Skyler Hill
3. Hope Colleran
9/11/2001:
1. Kelti Hamrick
2. Dominick Moore
3. Landen Booth
Honorable Mention:
Leonardo Rosales
Shiane Stephens
Savannah Blackburn
Ryleigh Montgomery
Trenton Scrivnor
Chaeli Perez
River Bradley
Lillian McGee