Nearly 1,800 high schoolers from rural America packed their suitcases and boarded airplanes and buses bound for Washington, D.C., to learn about the political process, meet elected officials and gained an up-close understanding of U.S. history as they toured numerous monuments and memorials and visited renown sites in and around the D.C. area.
It’s all part of the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, and DREMC sent students from its coverage area to the event, which ran June 14-20 for Tennessee participants. With around 2,000 national participants, including 10 from DREMC’s service area, and about 250 are adult chaperones, this year’s Washington Youth Tour (WYT) brought unforgettable excitement and education to these young adults.
Scout Bryan and Melanie McKelvey attended the event from Coffee County.
Local High Schoolers go to D.C. to learn about the Political Process
