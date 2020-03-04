Local groups sending help, items to Putnam County; NWS confirms EF-4 tornado killed 18 there

Authorities began releasing names and ages of those who perished in the Tuesday morning storms that swept through Nashville, Putnam, Wilson and Benton Counties.
In total, 24 people died in the storms, that included an EF-3 and an EF-4 tornado that hit the area in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Five children are among the 18 victims who died in Putnam County. All of the children were under the ages of 13. Three of the children were under 5 years old. As many as 17 people were still missing in Putnam County as of Wednesday afternoon.
Locally, several groups and good Samaritans are organizing collection efforts to help those displaced by the storms. North Coffee Elementary School executed a community service project to collect blankets for people in need. Now those blankets have been taken to Putnam County tornado victims by Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputies who traveled to Putnam County Wednesday night to work in the area.
Meanwhile, Unity Medical Center has organized a collections point for items of need. Those wishing to help and contribute can drop off the following items at Unity Medical Center:
Cases of water
Hygiene products
Tarps
Feminine hygiene products
Diapers
Ensure
Formula
Cleaning supplies
New underwear
Gatorade
Protein bars
Pillows
Blankets
Laundry detergent
Garbage bags
Flashlights
Batteries
Plastic totes
These items can be dropped off at Unity Medical Center, 481 Interstate Drive in Manchester. All items should be dropped off prior to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Hospital staff will deliver a truck of items Monday morning.
The Coffee County Rescue Squad sent volunteers to Putnam County Tuesday and Wednesday to help with recovery efforts. Meanwhile, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department sent three deputies to Wilson County Tuesday and three to Putnam County Wednesday to aid in scene control and security.
(PICTURED BELOW, CCSD OFFICIALS WITH BLANKETS TO GO TO PUTNAM COUNTY)