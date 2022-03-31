Local fire departments send equipment, personnel to help in East Tennessee wildfires

Early Thursday morning (March 31, 2022) approximately 17 Manchester firefighters and 11 pieces of apparatus deployed to Sevierville, TN in support of wildland fire operations occurring in East Tennessee, according to MFD chief George Chambers.
Personnel and equipment from Manchester Fire-Rescue, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire, Summitville Volunteer Fire along with Winchester Fire and Moore County Volunteer Fire deployed from Manchester headed to Sevierville. Crews will be there for an unknown number of days supporting wildland fire operations and structural fire protection for the wildfire affected communities in East TN.
Mandatory evacuations have been underway due to the fire. As of Thursday morning, the fire is considered zero percent contained and several structures are at risk. Some Manchester residents told Thunder Radio News that they were in the area for spring break and were forced to evacuate.