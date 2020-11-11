Local citizens recognize four more MPD officers

Local businessman Jay Kalvala and Manchester resident Gene Holmes have paired up to work on a project to show support for law enforcement officers at Manchester Police Department.
They began this project in September, and this month were able to recognize four more officers. The officers were: Assistant Chief Adam Floied, Captain Nilesh Patel, Sergeant Landon Pence and the late Captain Chris Patterson, who recently passed away.
Captain Patterson’s family was in attendance to receive his letter and gift cards.
Mr. Kalvala and Mr. Holmes stated they intend to continue this project until every officer is recognized.