Livestock barn area could be developed as subdivision

An area commonly referred to as simply “the stock barn” on old Tullahoma Highway is in the process of being rezoned to be developed into a subdivision.
Located at 1500 S. Spring Street, the Coffee County Livestock Market could soon be developed into a single-family homes. The 5.1 acre lot was approved for rezoning by the Manchester Zoning Commission and will now need to be approved by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its July 7 meeting. If approved, zoning would change from C-4 to R-4.
According to Manchester Director of Codes Jamie Sain, developers are asking to annex an additional 6.6 acres directly south of the livestock market, to make for a larger lot to develop. If annexed, the second lot would then need to be zoned R-4.
