List of area retailers requiring masks beginning this week

Several national retailers with locations in Manchester or near Manchester are now requiring face coverings to shop in their stores. Many of these mandates take place this week, while a few took effect late last week. Here is a list:
Publix: With a nearby location in Tullahoma. Beginning Tuesday, July 21, all shoppers will need face coverings.
Walgreens: With a location in Manchester, Tullahoma and most surrounding cities, Walgrens will require face coverings beginning Monday, July 20.
Walmart: With a location in Manchester, Tullahoma and most surrounding cities, Walmart will require face coverings beginning Monday, July 20.
Target: The closest Target is in Murfreesboro and they will require masks beginning August 1.
CVS: There are CVS locations nearby in Tullahoma, Decherd and Shelbyville. All customers will need a mask to enter the store beginning Monday, July 20.
Kroger: With nearby locations in Tullahoma, McMinnville and Winchester, Kroger customers will need a mask beginning July 22.
Verizon: Anyone entering a Verizon store will need a face covering. This is already in effect.
Home Depot: Beginning Wednesday, July 22, all customers must wear a mask. Store associates will provide masks to shoppers who do not have one. Home Depot has nearby locations in Manchester and Winchester.
Lowe’s: Beginning Monday, July 22, anyone entering Lowe’s needs a face covering. The store will provide face coverings while supplies last.
Starbucks: The restaurant mandated face masks on July 15 for company owned stores.
Get your business or home instantly disinfected
MACC in Manchester has two special machines that disinfects 99.999 % of bacteria in TWO MINUTES! No long shut downs. Call them today to schedule your appointment. 931-954-1515.