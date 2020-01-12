Lights going up at Manchester soccer fields

If you have driven by the Manchester Sports Park soccer fields recently you may have noticed some vertical construction – new LED lights are being installed, giving Manchester lighted recreation fields dedicated to soccer. The project should be complete by the end of the month (January).
Manchester officials approved to install lights back in the summer, along with restrooms, a total cost of over $670,000, with the city expected to cover $336,000 and the remainder coming from grant funding. C&H Commercial Contractors is the company installing the lights.