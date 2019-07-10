License reinstated for Watson-North funeral home operator

Thomas Henry North Jr., who operates Watson-North Funeral Home, cremation center and memorial park and whispering winds crematory in Winchester., was accused in June of 2017 of displaying inappropriate conduct and being disrespectful to deceased persons in three different instances. However, the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers has dismissed that complaint citing inconclusive evidence.
The Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers issued a press release saying that the investigation found a lack of cooperation by witnesses and a lack of corroborating evidence to support the allegations.
North’s licenses have now been reinstated. His licenses had been suspended, but the funeral home license was not suspended and operations continued.