Library to reopen on limited basis beginning May 11

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library will reopen on Monday, May 11 for the first time since closing in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library will be open for curbside service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only.
Patrons should utilize the library hold systems, email requests or call in to reserve books. Items can be picked up at the front door and a library card will be required to verify accounts.
There will be a limit of five items per daily request.
The library will call you when your items are ready and they will need to be picked up within 48 hours. Wifi will be accessible from your vehicle in the parking lot and there will continue to be no onsite programming. You can call the library at 931-723-5143 or email curbside@coffeecountylibrary.org.