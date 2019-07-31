Library needs new carpet, parking

The Coffee County – Manchester public library is in need of repairs that could be upward of $50,000.
The Manchester Times is reporting that the carpet in the library building is 30 years old and is presenting a safety hazard by bunching up and creating tripping hazards.
Bids to replace the carpet come in around $25,000, but removing all items from the building, storing them during replacement and then replacing all items would run the total to near $50,000. Library officials also say that the parking lot is in dire need of repair.