LEMONADE DAY IS THURSDAY. Make your plans to visit elementary lemonade stands around town

Manchester will be the second community in Tennessee to play host to a global youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business – the program is simply called “Lemonade Day.”
Manchester Chamber of Commerce is working in partnership with the Manchester City Schools to allow fourth grade students to study material, develop individual business plans and, for a day, run a lemonade stand at various locations in Manchester. Everyone in Manchester is encouraged to participate by visiting one of the stands.
There will be Lemonade Stands at the following locations on May 19:
Advantage Realty | 861 McArthur St.
Coffee County Administrative Plaza | 1329 McArthur St.
Coffee County Bank | 301 Murfreesboro Hwy.
First Bank | 1500 Hillsboro Blvd.
First Vision Bank | 2134 Hillsboro Blvd
Food Lion | 944 Hillsboro Blvd.
J & G Pizza & Steak House | 520 McMinnville Hwy.
Peoples Bank & Trust | 1203 Hillsboro Blvd.
Powers Plaza | 307 HIllsboro Blvd.
Walgreens | 806 McArthur St.
Westwood Elementary School | 912 Oakdale St.
The program is made possible by presenting sponsor SERVPRO of Coffee, Franklin, and Warren County, and the following additional sponsors: Coffee County Bank, First Bank, First Vision Bank, J & G Pizza and Steak House, Peoples Bank & Trust and Thunder Radio