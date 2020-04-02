BREAKING: Lee to issue stay at home order Thursday

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will sign an order Thursday requiring all Tennesseans to stay home unless carrying out essential activities. This mirrors similar moves made in surrounding states, including Florida and Mississippi.
This comes just days after Lee requested all Tennesseans stay home unless carrying out essential activities. This order will remain in effect until midnight, April 14.
Lee is supposed to address the matter at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Thunder Radio news will post more details as they become available.