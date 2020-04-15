Lee recommends closure of schools through end of school year

Co Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that he is recommending that schools remain closed through the end of the school year.
“Our department of education will work with local leaders. We want to make sure to be flexible with districts across the state. They have critical year-end activities to complete and prepare for next year,” said Lee. “This pandemic has created many challenges for families, teachers and students. Classroom time has been lost. Students have lost a significant amount of learning time. We will continue to provide resources to keep our students engaged over the next several weeks. “
Tennessee education commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn announced Wednesday the formation of a COVID-19 child well-being task force to create support for students during this lengthy layoff.
“I appreciate the governor’s recommendation schools remain closed through the end of the school year to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans. The coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving, and we are only starting to see how this pandemic is affecting our children,” said Dr. Penny Schwinn.
“Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s wellbeing, and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state. There is critical work ahead, and t I am honored to convene the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force in the coming weeks to focus state and local leaders on the wellbeing of Tennessee’s children.”
Commissioner Schwinn will be convening a COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force to support local leaders and communities in caring for our students, particularly those who are vulnerable or most at risk. Details about the Task Force will be announced in the coming weeks.
Manchester City School and Coffee County Schools quickly sent announcements Wednesday confirming that the systems will follow Lee’s recommendation and be closed for the remainder of this school year. Coffee County Schools announced that its graduation is postponed.
While closing was staggered across the state, schools in Coffee County have been closed since the middle of March due to this pandemic. Thunder Radio will keep you up to date.