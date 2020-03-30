Lee issues order closing ‘nonessential’ businesses, asks residents to stay home

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday announced a statewide “safer-at-home” order, closing all “non-essential” businesses.
Clarifying, Lee said the order is not a “shelter-in-place” order. He does urge Tennesseans to stay home if possible.
The order mandates organizations and business not performing essential services to close public access, use delivery, takeout, online or phone operations.
Essential services include health care or public health operations, human services operations, essential infrastructure operations, essential government functions, food and medicine stores, food and beverage production and agriculture, charitable and social services, religious and ceremonial functions, media, convenience stores or transportation businesses, financial institutions, insurance entities, hardware supply stores, critical trades, mail services, educational institutions, laundry services, off-premise restaurants, supplies for essential business and operations, transportation, home-based care and services, residential facilities and shelters, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and supply for critical products and industries, hotels and funeral services.
The types of business likely to be most effected by closure will be spas, barber shops, nail salons and other similar businesses.
This order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and ends on April 14.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, there are 1,834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, including one in Coffee County. This includes `13 deaths and 148 hospitalizations.
Unity Medical Center in Manchester is reporting that it has administered 53 COVID-19 tests, with 31 negatives, one positive and 21 results pending.
