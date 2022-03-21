Lee Greenwood, Gov. Bill Lee to be in Manchester for Tuesday ‘Helping a Hero’ groundbreaking

Tennessee governor Bill Lee, along with recording artist Lee Greenwood and other special guests will be on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony at Manchester Rotary Park Tuesday, March 22, to honor lance corporal Eric Frazier as part of ‘Helping a Hero.’
Frazier, a retired marine, had his hand shattered, jaw broken and lost both legs when his Humvee hit an IED in Iraq.
Frazier is a Bass Pro home recipient of Helping a Hero and in a few months will be moving into a fully accessible home.
The ceremony on Tuesday, March 22, will be held at Rotary Amphitheater with pre-show performances starting at 1:30 p.m. and ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate. Find Rotary Park next to the Manchester Rec Center at 557 N. Woodland St.