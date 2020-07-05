Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Lee grants Tennessee counties authority for mask mandate

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday granted authority to mayors in 89 counties in Tennessee that would allow them to issue face mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Coffee County. However, there is no indication that such a mandate is being entertained in Coffee County.

Davidson County issued a mask requirement last week – Knox County soon followed.

Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County have remained relatively stagnant since May, hovering between 18 and 27 during that time frame.

