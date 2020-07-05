Lee grants Tennessee counties authority for mask mandate

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday granted authority to mayors in 89 counties in Tennessee that would allow them to issue face mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Coffee County. However, there is no indication that such a mandate is being entertained in Coffee County.
Davidson County issued a mask requirement last week – Knox County soon followed.
Active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County have remained relatively stagnant since May, hovering between 18 and 27 during that time frame.
Kill 99.9% of bacteria in 2 minutes with Manchester company
Manchester company Most Awesome Cleaning Co. has machines that kill 99.9% of bacteria in 2 minutes. This includes COVID-19, staph infection and others. No fogs, no need to shut down your business for extended periods. Safe for electronics. Call 931-954-1515.