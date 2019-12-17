Layoffs continue at Goodman in Fayetteville

Layoffs for employees continue at the Goodman Manufacturing plant in Fayetteville as the company moves operations away from Tennessee.
Goodman filed a notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce in late November that 45 employees would be permanently laid off by January 31, 2020.
In total, more than 1,430 employees have been laid off from Goodman, which leaves the location with between 100-200 estimated workers remaining.
Goodman announced in 2015 that it would close by 2017. While that was delayed, the plant will soon completely shutter as operations move to Kaikin, Texas near Houston. Employees affected by the lay-offs can contact the Dislocated Worker Unit of the Middle Tennessee Workforce Development Board at 615-253-6355.