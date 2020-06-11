LAWSON: ‘Impossible to make solid plans for 2020-21 school year’

“Coffee County Schools Director Dr. Charles Lawson issued a lengthy statement Thursday afternoon, stating that while the school system has a goal to open as normal as possible, the system is creating a plan to enhance student safety.
“It is impossible at this point to make solid plans for the opening of schools in the fall of 2020. The ever-changing climate that has been created by COVID-19 means a constant series of adjustments are being made. This has not prevented Coffee County Schools from moving forward and preparing to educate our students in the coming school year,” the statement reads.
“The goal of Coffee County Schools is for the opening of schools to look as normal as possible. The district has spent time creating a plan to allocate CARES Act funding to enhance our students safety at school and positively affect any learning that must happen at home. Discussions with the other school districts in our county are being held in order to share ideas and see if practices can be streamlined. A series of “toolkits” provided by the state department of education will be utilized to make additional preparations.
“While a normal start is desired, preparations are being made for alternatives. If distance learning must occur in the coming year, there will be requirements placed on both teachers and students that will reflect these preparations. Students will be required to complete assignments and grades will be taken. Teachers are being offered layered professional development this summer that should lay a strong foundation for effective distance education and enhance in-classroom instruction.
“Coffee County Schools is planning to start school and remain on the existing school calendar as much as possible. Guidance from the state and various health agencies will ultimately provide a framework under which schools can be opened. As soon as firm guidance is given, Coffee County Schools will provide a plan to the public and final preparations will be made for the new school year.”