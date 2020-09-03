Lawson clarifies ‘misinformation’ regarding political material on campus of Coffee County schools

Coffee County Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson issued a release Thursday to clarify what he calls “misinformation” about display of campaign or political advertising on school property.
The statement from Lawson is as follows:
“There seems to be a significant amount of misinformation about the display of items of campaign or political advertising on school property. Board policy 1.806 states, ‘Political signs for people who are running for public office shall not be allowed on school property except those being held by poll workers on election day.’ This applies to posters, signs, flags and other large displays for particular candidates. In no way does it limit a student’s ability to wear clothing advocating for a political candidate.
“The restrictions on teachers and other employees are far more stringent. The display of any campaign paraphernalia by an employee on school property is forbidden by TCA 2-19-206. These restrictions do not apply to materials that are used for instruction related to the electoral process.”