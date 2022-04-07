Large fundraiser for businesses devastated by March fire is Saturday, April 9. Everyone can help.

Multiple area businesses were destroyed by fire at the Woodland Plaza on Monday morning, March 21.
Businesses that were completely destroyed or incurred significant damage or losses include Most Awesome Cleaning Company, Reese’s Genes Boutique, Greg Green Photography and Toliver’s Warehouse space. Other businesses suffered water and smoke damage.
Area businesses have immediately jumped into action and are offering multiple ways for the Manchester community to help those businesses affected get back onto their feet.
There will be a 5K run/walk at 1 p.m. Saturday April 9 with all sponsorship and registration proceeds going to the affected businesses. The 5K will start and end at the Coffee County Fairgrounds. Registration for runners remains open through April 9. Click here to register.
There will also be a silent auction and a food trucks set up at the registration area for the 5K at the fairgrounds (99 Lakeview Dr.) Anyone wishing to donate to the silent auction should contact Katy Bess at 931-952-8256.
Also on Saturday, April 9, a long (and growing) list of businesses are volunteering to donate a portion of their business proceeds for that day to businesses affected by fire.
So far, businesses that have agreed to participate include:
High Cotton
Sprout Children’s Shop
Southern Diva Boutique
Owen’s Provisions and Apparel
Imhoff Landscape and Supply Yard
Suds & Bubbles
Sun Studio
Naturally Tranquil Spa
Middle TN Thermography
Higgins Lawn Care
Southern Sass Salon
Artsy Edibles by Kimberly
Jefferson’s
Common John Brewing Company
Nails by R
EZ Appliance Repair
Life Long Chiropractic & Wellness
All proceeds will be given directly to businesses destroyed by fire to help offset their disaster costs and loss of payroll. Remember to shop local and shop these businesses on April 9.