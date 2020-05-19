Large dip in active COVID-19 cases across Tennessee

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are now 18,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee. This includes 305 deaths and 1,498 hospitalizations. There are 10,969 recoveries, leaving 7,409 active cases. This is 716 fewer active cases than the previous day.
There have been 346,123 total tests performed across the state of Tennessee. This means that of all of those tested, about 5.31 percent are testing positive for the virus. This number is down from 5.34 percent the previous day. M
In Coffee County, the number of cases has risen to 63. With 40 recoveries, that leaves 23 active cases, which is one more than the previous day.
