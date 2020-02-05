Lane Curlee won’t seek re-election as Tullahoma Mayor

Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee’s term is up this year and he announced that he will not be seeking re-election.
Curlee has served 18 years as mayor in two separate terms, the most recent term beginning in 2011. But Curlee said he would not run again.
“I want to take this opportunity to let the community know about a month ago I made the hard decision to not seek re-election as Mayor in the August election after serving and leading Tullahoma for 18 years.”
Curlee was also Mayor for a previous 9 year term, served as an alderman and was the Tennessee Representative in the State House for the 47th district from 1984 through 1993.
Anyone wishing to run for mayor of Tullahoma must file petitions before April 2 to quality. Petitions can be picked up at the Coffee County Election Commission office at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6 in Manchester.