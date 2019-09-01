Labor Day reminders and upcoming government meetings

We have some reminders of note for you: First, the Coffee County government and Manchester government offices are closed today in observance of Labor Day.
Also worth mentioning, tomorrow is the final deadline to have your entry forms postmarked to enter the Coffee County Fair pageants and baby shows.
Also, for tomorrow the county budget and finance committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the administrative plaza and the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a work session at 5:30 and a meeting at 6:30 tomorrow at Manchester City Hall.