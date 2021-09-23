Kyle Douglas named new head baseball coach at CHS

Coffee County Central High School is hiring Kyle Douglas to be the new head baseball coach of the Red Raiders.
Douglas, who has a year of assistant experience with the Raiders from last year, replaces David Martin who resigned earlier this month after six seasons to spend more time with his family.
Douglas takes over a Raider baseball team that is coming off its best season in over a decade in terms of wins. as CHS racked up 21 wins in the 2021 season for the first time since 2010 and finished one win shy of advancing to the region semi-finals. The Raiders are the early favorites to claim a district title in 2022, with a large pool of talent returning that includes a deep pitching staff. If that happens it would be the first district title for CHS since 2011, a program that continues to search for success of the late 90s and the first decade of the 2000s. Under the direction of head coaches Doug Greene and Chase Jones, the baseball program won 8 district championships in 15 years between 1997 and 2011, including three district titles in a row between 2009 and 2011 that included a region championship and a state tournament berth.
Douglas served as the head coach of La Vergne in 2020 – only for a couple of games before the season was squashed because of COVID-19. He then resigned to take an assistant position with the Red Raiders for the 2021 season.
“We are pleased to announce Kyle Douglas as the new head baseball coach for Coffee County Central High School,” said CHS co-athletic director Brad Costello in a prepared statement. “Kyle Douglas is a CCCHS alumnus who played baseball all 4 years in high school. Kyle has a passion for baseball, he has a passion for Coffee County, and he has a strong desire to lead the Red Raider baseball team.
“Kyle played 4 years of collegiate ball at Freed Hardeman University, was a graduate assistant at FHU, head coach at LaVergne High School, and was the assistant coach last year at CCCHS. We are excited to have Coach Douglas on board and look forward to the continued success of our baseball program.”