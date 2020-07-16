Kroger joins Walmart, will require face coverings beginning next week

We reported to you yesterday that Walmart announced a nationwide rule for its stores to require face coverings inside their stores – this includes the Manchester store. This goes into effect on Monday, July 20.
Following that announcement, other large retailers across the nation have followed suit, including Kroger, which has locations nearby in Tullahoma, McMinnville and Winchester. Kroger will require face coverings to shop beginning on Wednesday, July 22.
These rules despite no requirements by the Tennessee state government or the Coffee County government requiring masks.