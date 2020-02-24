Ketron cuts plea deal that avoids jail time

Kelsey Ketron, daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, entered a plea agreement Monday that keeps her from serving jail time.
Ketron, 29, pleaded no contest to 15 total counts that related to facilitation of fraudulent insurance acts, theft of property, forgery and impersonating a licensed professional.
She has been placed on eight years of state-supervised probation and was fined $10,000 and will need to complete 300 hours of community service.
Ketron owns 49 percent of the Universal Insurance agency, while Bill Ketron owns the remaining percent.