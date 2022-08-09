Kentucky flood victim collections continue in Manchester

Manchester residents have teamed up to begin a collection of items for victims of recent floods in Eastern Kentucky.
A trailer was dropped off Monday, Aug. 8 in the Southern Family Market parking lot to be filled. The items will be driven to the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department for distribution. The trailer remains as there is room for more donations.
Items needed include:
Water
Tooth paste
Tooth Brush
Deoderant
Feminine products
Diapers
Baby Formula
Soap
Shampoo
Razors
Towels
Shaving Cream
Pet Food
Cleaning supplies (trash bags, gloves, brooms, brushes)
No clothing is being accepted at this time.
In addition to collection items, anyone wishing to make monetary donations to cover fuel expenses of the trip can be made at 1873 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester (Imhoff Landscape). Additional funds over fuel costs will be used for gift cards for more supplies.
Southern Family Markets parking lot is located at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd. next to Al White Ford Lincoln.
Flood waters ravaged the eastern part of Kentucky in late July, leaving at least 37 people dead.