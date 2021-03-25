Jumbotron scoreboard coming soon to Carden-Jarrell Field

One of the largest high school “jumbotrons” in the state will soon be installed at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester – greatly enhancing the Friday night football experience for Coffee County Red Raider football fans.
This digital board will have a 16 feet by 32 feet viewing screen that is coupled with an additional 7 feet by 20 feet secondary digital board for regulation scoreboard.
The board is expected to be operational by July of 2021 – just in time for football season, which opens in August.
According to the Coffee County Quarterback Club, this will be the largest screen that offers high definition video, instant replay and slow motion on any high school field in Tennessee to date.
The board will be completely paid for by the quarterback club, sponsors and donations.
“We want to thank all the club board members who personally guaranteed this along with the very gracious charter sponsors who made this paid for and possible,” said Robert Gilley with the Quarterback Club.
You can hear Red Raider football all season long on Thunder Radio.