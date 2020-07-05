July 7 deadline to register for August election

With the August 6 State Primary, Manchester Municipal and Tullahoma Municipal elections fast approaching, reminder that Tuesday, July 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming August election.
You may register at the Coffee County Election Commission office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6 in Manchester.
The following races will be on the ballot for the Aug. 6 election:
US House of Representatives sixth district
United States Senate
Tennessee State Senate
Tennessee House of Representatives 47th District
Judges retention questions
Coffee County School Board Seat 1, Seat 5 and Seat 7
Manchester Mayor
Manchester Aldermen (3 seats)
Manchester School Board (2 seats)
Tullahoma Mayor
Tullahoma Aldermen
Tullahoma School Board (3 seats)
Early voting dates are July 17 through Aug. 1, with election day on Aug. 6.
Reminder – Thunder Radio will host a political debate on Thursday, July 16, with a focus on Manchester Mayor and Aldermen candidates. That debate starts at 6 p.m. and can be heard on Thunder Radio and watched on Facebook live.