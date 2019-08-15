Judges says she cannot disqualify Northcott from Canada case

Judge Dianne Turner on Thursday denied a request to disqualify Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott from handling a black activist’s court case in connection to former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada.
You may remember that earlier this year, accusations were made that Casada’s office attempted to frame Justin Jones, a student activist, in order to make it appear Jones violated bond conditions. The speaker’s staff has denied those accusations.
Northcott was then appointed special prosecutor to investigate the emails and take over the case but Jones’ attorneys objected due to comments Northcott made earlier, specifically those pointing out that he would treat homosexual couples different in domestic violence situations.
Turner ruled that she does not have the authority to remove Northcott.