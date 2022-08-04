Judd Matheny is Coffee County’s new mayor

Everyone knew that Coffee County would have a new County Mayor after the Aug. 4 election. The only question was who would it be.
Now we know it will be Judd Matheny. The longtime Coffee County republican politician ran away with the County Mayor race, picking up 5,736 votes to 2,834 for Independent challenger Margaret Cunningham.
All totals are unofficial until certified by the election commission.
Matheny offered a thank you to Cunningham for running a clean campaign while highlighting the quick changes he can make to the county government – such as bringing cameras into all meeting rooms for the public’s inspection and an overhauled website. Listen to his full interview with Thunder Radio election night coverage here:
