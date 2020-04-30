Jobless claims top 30 million nationwide; over 400,000 in Tennessee since mid March

An additional 43,792 Tennesseans filed new unemployment claims for the week ending April 25, bringing the total of new claims filed since the week ending March 21 to 437,261 in Tennessee alone.
Nationally, over 3.8 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week. This brings the national total to over 30 million claims for unemployment insurance since mid march. This represents roughly 18.6 percent of the American workforce.
