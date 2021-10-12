Job fair & expo is Wednesday in Manchester

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce has organized a Job & Resource Expo for Wednesday, October 13, at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, located at 147 Hospitality Blvd.. This is a multi – county, employer, and resource event.
Multiple employers will be on hand, as well as colleges and technical career centers. Priority service will be given to eligible veterans. The fair and expo is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Black Rifle Coffee Company will be on hand serving coffee, a food truck will be on site and water will be provided.