Jason Aldean fans to descend on Manchester Friday, Saturday

The first ever “Concerts on the Farm” series will be this weekend in Manchester – featuring country music star Jason Aldean on May 14 and 15.
The series marks a return of live music after the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held on the Bonnaroo Farm.
Tickets to the Saturday, May 15 show are sold out. However, limited tickets remain available for May 14 and can be purchased by clicking here.
The Concerts on the Farm series will continue with shows Memorial Day weekend with Billy Strings and Jon Pardi. The Avett Brothers will play over July 4 weekend. Tickets to those shows can be purchased here.