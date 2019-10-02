Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Janice Bowling announces over $700,000 in safety grants

State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma), said today  

she was informed Senate District 16 has been awarded $726,528 in  

Highway Safety Grants to promote public safety on local roads and to  

curb drunk driving.  Bowling made the announcement after being  

informed by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

All seven counties in Senate District 16 – Coffee, Franklin, Grundy,  

Marion, Sequatchie, Van Buren and Warren Counties – are receiving  

grants.

“I am very pleased that so many law enforcement agencies in our Senate  

District, will receive these grants,” said Senator Bowling.  “I’m  

especially pleased that these grants can be used to aid in our efforts  

to protect our citizens against drunk driving.”

The awards include:

*   $24,924 to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for High  

Visibility Enforcement

*   $23,000 to Coffee County to the Manchester Police Department  

for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement

*   $185,700 to Coffee County to the Tennessee District Attorney  

General, 14th Judicial District for DUI Prosecution

*   $15,019 to Coffee County to the Tullahoma Police Department for  

Police Traffic Services

*   $5,000 to Franklin County to the Cowan Police Department for  

High Visibility Enforcement

*   $5,000 to Franklin County to the Decherd Police Department for  

High Visibility Enforcement

*   $5,000 to Franklin County to the Estill Springs Police  

Department for High Visibility Enforcement

*   $9,999 to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for Alcohol and  

Impaired Driving Enforcement

*   $29,998 to Franklin County to the University of the South for  

Distracted Dricing

*   $5,000 to Franklin County to the Winchester Police Department  

for High Visibility Enforcement

*   $16,500 to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol  

and Impaired Driving Enforcement

*   $5,000 to Grundy County to the Tracy City Police Department for  

High Visibility Enforcement

*   $5,000 to Marion County to the Jasper Police Department for  

High Visibility Enforcement

*   $20,000 to Marion County to the Kimball Police Department for  

Police Traffic Services

*   $20,000 to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol  

and Impaired Driving Enforcement

*   $20,000 to Marion County to the South Pittsburg police  

Department for Police Traffic Services

*   $10,000 to Sequatchie County to the Dunlap Police Department  

for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement

*   $10,000 to the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department

*   $5,000 to Van Buren County to the Spencer Police Department for  

High Visibility Enforcement

*   $5,000 to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department for High  

Visibility Enforcement

*   $20,088 to Warren County to the McMinnville Police Department  

for Police Traffic Services

*   $261,300 to Warren County to the Tennessee District Attorney  

General, 31st Judicial District for DUI Prosecution

*   $20,000 to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department for Police  

Traffic Services

“These investments will give our local communities additional funds  

that should help upgrade their efforts to make our roads safer. I will  

continue to work to ensure our citizens are kept safe and our roads  

are made safer in the next General Assembly,” added Bowling.

The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety  

Office (THSO).  The grants are provided to agencies that successfully  

applied for funding who meet the required data-driven criteria and  

highway safety standard.  Grant applications must be in line with  

THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.