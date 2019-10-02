Janice Bowling announces over $700,000 in safety grants

State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma), said today
she was informed Senate District 16 has been awarded $726,528 in
Highway Safety Grants to promote public safety on local roads and to
curb drunk driving. Bowling made the announcement after being
informed by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
All seven counties in Senate District 16 – Coffee, Franklin, Grundy,
Marion, Sequatchie, Van Buren and Warren Counties – are receiving
grants.
“I am very pleased that so many law enforcement agencies in our Senate
District, will receive these grants,” said Senator Bowling. “I’m
especially pleased that these grants can be used to aid in our efforts
to protect our citizens against drunk driving.”
The awards include:
* $24,924 to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for High
Visibility Enforcement
* $23,000 to Coffee County to the Manchester Police Department
for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement
* $185,700 to Coffee County to the Tennessee District Attorney
General, 14th Judicial District for DUI Prosecution
* $15,019 to Coffee County to the Tullahoma Police Department for
Police Traffic Services
* $5,000 to Franklin County to the Cowan Police Department for
High Visibility Enforcement
* $5,000 to Franklin County to the Decherd Police Department for
High Visibility Enforcement
* $5,000 to Franklin County to the Estill Springs Police
Department for High Visibility Enforcement
* $9,999 to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for Alcohol and
Impaired Driving Enforcement
* $29,998 to Franklin County to the University of the South for
Distracted Dricing
* $5,000 to Franklin County to the Winchester Police Department
for High Visibility Enforcement
* $16,500 to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol
and Impaired Driving Enforcement
* $5,000 to Grundy County to the Tracy City Police Department for
High Visibility Enforcement
* $5,000 to Marion County to the Jasper Police Department for
High Visibility Enforcement
* $20,000 to Marion County to the Kimball Police Department for
Police Traffic Services
* $20,000 to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol
and Impaired Driving Enforcement
* $20,000 to Marion County to the South Pittsburg police
Department for Police Traffic Services
* $10,000 to Sequatchie County to the Dunlap Police Department
for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement
* $10,000 to the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department
* $5,000 to Van Buren County to the Spencer Police Department for
High Visibility Enforcement
* $5,000 to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department for High
Visibility Enforcement
* $20,088 to Warren County to the McMinnville Police Department
for Police Traffic Services
* $261,300 to Warren County to the Tennessee District Attorney
General, 31st Judicial District for DUI Prosecution
* $20,000 to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department for Police
Traffic Services
“These investments will give our local communities additional funds
that should help upgrade their efforts to make our roads safer. I will
continue to work to ensure our citizens are kept safe and our roads
are made safer in the next General Assembly,” added Bowling.
The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety
Office (THSO). The grants are provided to agencies that successfully
applied for funding who meet the required data-driven criteria and
highway safety standard. Grant applications must be in line with
THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.