Isaiah House of Coffee, Franklin, Grundy County to hold ribbon cutting next week

Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will soon cut the ribbon and officially open their Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County house.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm, the nonprofit will host a public ribbon cutting. The event will officially open the Isaiah 117 House in Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.
All who have supported or partnered with Isaiah 117 House _Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit facebook.com/LOCATION or contact Susan Johnson at 931-570-2002 for location information.
“We are so grateful to this community for their support and for helping to make this dream become a reality for Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County,” said Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House. “We encourage everyone – whether you have been in prayer, worked on this project, or have given financially – to be a part of this exciting day. This house will change the story for children who are awaiting foster placement in Coffee/Franklin/Grundy County.”
About Isaiah 117 House
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared, and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them. Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com