Interstate crash kills Manchester man

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate-24 in Murfreesboro Friday afternoon took the life of a Manchester man, according to a news report from our news partner WGNS Radio.
According to the Preliminary Report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Erik Elgouhary of Manchester was traveling alone in his 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 at approximately 4:16 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Sgt. Alex Campbell said that the Highway Patrol’s investigation indicates that Elgouhary lost control of the vehicle, and veered off the right side of the interstate at mile marker 84.2 and slammed into a tree.
While he was being extricated from the truck, first-responders pronounced the 46-year old Elgouhary deceased at the scene.