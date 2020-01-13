Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Indictments returned for fraud, sexual harassment in Franklin County

The Franklin County grand jury has returned indictments on Christopher Howard, age 57, of Huntland and Rebekka Durm, 56, of Tullahoma, on separate incidents.

Howard was indicted on two counts of sexual battery. According to the Winchester Police Department, Mr. Howard’s incident occurred at the restaurant Buckaroo’s.

Mrs. Derm was indicted on one count of theft of property over $250,000 and seven counts of identity theft. She was allegedly involved in theft from the business of which she was working at, according to Winchester Police. Both individuals will appear in Franklin County Circuit Court on January 17.