Indictments returned for fraud, sexual harassment in Franklin County

The Franklin County grand jury has returned indictments on Christopher Howard, age 57, of Huntland and Rebekka Durm, 56, of Tullahoma, on separate incidents.
Howard was indicted on two counts of sexual battery. According to the Winchester Police Department, Mr. Howard’s incident occurred at the restaurant Buckaroo’s.
Mrs. Derm was indicted on one count of theft of property over $250,000 and seven counts of identity theft. She was allegedly involved in theft from the business of which she was working at, according to Winchester Police. Both individuals will appear in Franklin County Circuit Court on January 17.