Independence Day celebration set for July 4th at Rotary Park

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department’s Independence Day
Spectacular event is set for this Thursday, July 4 – make plans to attend an
evening of music, fun and, of course, fireworks!
The fireworks will be visible from multiple locations near the recreation
center, but the prime viewing experience will be at Rotary Park adjacent to
the rec center, located at 557 N. Woodland Street. Parking will be limited,
parking is also available at Fred Deadman Park and patrons can walk the
Little Duck River Greenway to the Rotary Park area.
Music begins at 7 p.m. with cover band Burning Las Vegas set to take the
stage at Rotary Amphitheater.Burning Las Vegas is an audio-visual dance
party that spans all genres, decades and ages. Fireworks will begin at
approximately 9 p.m. The event is free to the public, but there will be food
and beer vendors on hand selling concessions.
Also, before the fireworks, there will be an ice cream social
There will be some new events of note this year to check out. A bicycle
parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and will go around the square and down to the
amphitheater. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes for a
chance to win prizes. There will also be an ice cream social at 4:30 p.m. on
the courthouse lawn at the center of downtown Manchester..
Video of Burning Las Vegas (takes stage at Rotary Park 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4)