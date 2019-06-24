Independence Day Celebration set for July 4 in Manchester

The July 4th Independence Day celebration will be held at Manchester’s Rotary Park as it will begin at 6:30pm on Thursday the 4th.
Music at 7pm by the group Burning Las Vegas. Food and beer vendors will be set up in the park and Fireworks will wrap up the night’s entertainment at 9pm.
This event is hosted by the Manchester Recreation Department and the Manchester Tourism Commission. Those organizations would also like to thank their sponsors, Coffee County Bank, Coke, and Sherrill Pest Control.
Come on out and celebrate America’s independence in a big way.
