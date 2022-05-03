Incumbents Bartlett, Partin fight off primary challengers; will face competition in August

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin and Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett each fought off challengers in the Republican Primary Tuesday, May 3.
According to unofficial results, Partin picked up 4,482 votes, more than doubling challenger Alethia Smartt-Rawn’s 2,060 in the Republican primary.
Partin, who is seeking his second term, will face two challengers in August – Independent candidates Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell.
Meanwhile, Bartlett picked up 3,523 votes to 2,661 from Republican challenger Scott Hansert. Barlett, seeking a third term, will now face challenger Ronnie Watts in the August general election. Watts won the Democratic primary unopposed Tuesday.
A total of 7,422 ballots were cast in the Coffee County primary, according to unofficial numbers provided by the Coffee County Election Commission Tuesday night. There are a total of 35,325 registered voters in Coffee County – making for a 21 percent turnout.
Click here to see unofficial results from the May 3 primary.