Hundreds pay respect to Mayor Norman at Sunday Funeral service

Hundreds gathered at Manchester’s Rotary Amphitheater Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman, with hundreds more listening on Thunder Radio and watching on Facebook.
Norman passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 12, just a little more a month after beginning his third consecutive term (fourth overall) as Manchester Mayor. He was 79-years old.
There were many speakers on hand, including senator Janice Bowling and former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. Manchester Attorney Shawn Trail delivered a powerful message:
“I see older generations, I see younger generations. Different races, politicians, working class, republicans, democrats and independents. And they are all here together today because of one man – Lonnie Norman. And when you stop and think about that, it’s pretty powerful,” said Trail.
Manchester vice mayor Marilyn Howard is currently performing mayoral duties. There will be a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Manchester City Hall to appoint an acting mayor to serve until the next regular election, which will be 2022.
Thunder Radio was on hand to broadcast the services live Sunday. You can listen to the recording here.
(Top photo: Mayor Lonnie Norman’s body is taken from Rotary Amphitheater to the cemetery.)
Above photos: At left, Jimmy Church sings at Mayor Norman’s funeral service. At right, former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry reads Mayor Norman’s obituary. (Thunder Radio Photos by Holly Peterson)
Pictured above: At left, attorney Shawn Trail delivers a speech during Mayor Lonnie Norman’s Funeral on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. At right, Christina Norman Young performs a reading. (Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson)
Manchester Police Department officers served as pall bearers at Mayor Lonnie Norman’s funeral on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson)