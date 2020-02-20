H&R Student of the Week – Ella Vaughn

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin at the H&R Block of Manchester and say congratulations to our student of the week – Ella Vaughn.
Ella is a fifth-grade student at Hillsboro Elementary School. She is in Mrs. Donna Harryman’s homeroom. She is the daughter of Amanda Spaulding and Justin Vaughn.
Ella was nominated by her teacher’s because she is extremely responsible and has wonderful manners. Her teachers say she participates in class and works well with others in her group.
In her free time, Ella likes to play outside, ride four-wheelers, play video games and draw. When she grows up she plans to be an architect.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block has bene inspired to recognize kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each student of the week a set of Nashville Predators hockey tickets, in addition to a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.